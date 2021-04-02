Registration Open for Easterseals 'iCan Bike' Day Camp

Registration is now open for the Easterseals 'iCan Bike' day camp, which helps individuals with disabilities learn to ride a bicycle.

Opened until noon -- children and adults with disabilities who want to learn "how to ride a bike" --- don't have to wait any longer.

Easterseals is having their annual -- i can bike-- five day camp -- this june -- at evansville's national guard armory.

The camp helps you learn to ride using a series of adapted bicycles.

Easterseals is also looking for volunteers to help out -- in order to register -- you need to apply before april 19th -- there is a one- hundred 70 dollar cost but financial