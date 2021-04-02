Skip to main content
Sunday, April 4, 2021

EVSC Looking to Hire New School Bus Drivers

Credit: WEVV
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says it's looking to hire new school bus drivers in the Evansville / Vanderburgh County area.

Assistance is available the evansville vanderburgh school corporation is looking to hire new bus drivers in the area if you want to learn more-- all you have to do is sign up for one of their bus recruitment days.

The school district is offering two of those -- where they will work with you on how to earn a commercial drivers license.

The first is on april 30th at central high school-- the second will be may 14th at e-v- s-c harrison.

