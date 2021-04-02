Top 10 Casting Decisions That Fans HATED

Some of these worked out for the best, but fans immediately hated these casting decisions.
Top 10 TV Character Decisions That Pissed Off Fans
These character decisions pissed off fans and we're still not over it!
WatchMojo
Some of these worked out for the best, but fans immediately hated these casting decisions.
Some of these worked out for the best, but fans immediately hated these casting decisions.
Our countdown includes "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time," "Aladdin," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and more!
These character decisions pissed off fans and we're still not over it!