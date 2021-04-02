Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad

Get your little one used to brushing with this banana toothbrush

This banana toothbrush is the perfect intro to brushing for your little one.

It gently massages teeth and gums with silicone bristles to encourage good oral hygiene habits early on.

It's made entirely of silicone to prevent mouth injuries, and is easy to grasp for any child.

