Monday, April 12, 2021

Hooked On Science - Soaring Carrot

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Do carrots soar through the air at your house?

Possibly, if you have kids!

Our “Science Guy” Jason Lindsey, says they do at his!

Watch as he uses science to launch a gigantic carrot.

Check this out this gigantic carrot!

In the bottom of it I shoved a film canister with water and Alka Seltzer.

Right now, a chemical reaction is happening…pop…inside…replay…of the film canister.

It builds up a gas and then launches the carrot right up in to the air.

Awesome!

For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.

