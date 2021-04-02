Hooked On Science - Soaring Carrot

Do carrots soar through the air at your house?
Possibly, if you have kids!
Our “Science Guy” Jason Lindsey, says they do at his!
Watch as he uses science to launch a gigantic carrot.
Check this out this gigantic carrot!
In the bottom of it I shoved a film canister with water and Alka Seltzer.
Right now, a chemical reaction is happening…pop…inside…replay…of the film canister.
It builds up a gas and then launches the carrot right up in to the air.
Awesome!
For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.
Jason Lindsey shows us how to make a carrot soar on this week's Hooked on Science.