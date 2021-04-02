Village of Ilion put on notice of lawsuit

The lawyer for an Ilion firefighter who was placed on administrative leave says his client will pursue legal action if he doesn't get his job back by next week.

His attorney says if he doesn't get his job back by next week.... a lawsuit will be filed against the village of ilion.

This is a story newschannel two first broke in february....when the command structure of the department changed.

Conover is being represented by attorney anthony brindisi --- who says his client was placed on leave without explanation.

In february, mayor brian lamica told newschannel two that a former employee of the village alleged conduct which could subject the village to legal liability.

Lamica, at the time, said an investigation - conducted by ilion police - started in the fall.

Brindisi wants to know when conover will be interviewed as part of that investigation.

Brindisi tells newschannel two conover has never had any infractions in his 20 plus years with the department.

He says if the village does not reinstate conover as deputy chief....he will pursue legal action.

The ilion fire department does not have a chief.

In a shared services agreement, the little falls fire chief will oversee the department.

Ilion's most recent chief was tom pederson.

Without naming names....the mayor says two members of the department are being investigated.

