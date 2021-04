4 p.m. COVID-19 update

WITNESSES.THERE’S NEW TRAVEL GUIDANCE FROMTHE CDC FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE FULLYVACCINATED AND ARE CONSIDEREDLOW RISK.THAT MEANS PEOPLE WHO ARE TWOWEEKS PAST THEIR FINAL DOSEDON’T NEED TO GET TESTED FORCOVID-19 OR QUARANTINE AFTERTRAVELING DOMESTICALLY.HOWEVER, PEOPLE SHOULD GETTESTED AND HAVE A NEGATIVERESULT BEFORE COMING BACK TO THEUS FROM A FOREIGN COUNTRYANOTHER MASS VACCINATION.CLINIC IS COMING TO ARROWHEADSTADIUM LATER THIS MONTH.THE STATE IS ANNOUNCING ATWO-DAY CLINIC SIMILAR TO LASTMONTH’S EVENT WHERE NEARLY 8,000PEOPLE GOT THEIR SHOTS.THE DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINATIONCLINIC WILL TAKE PLACE APRIL29TH, AND 30TH.PEOPLE CAN STOP BY BETWEEN NINEIN THE MORNING AND 6:00 AT NIGHTAPPOINTMENTS WILL BE REQUIRED.THERE WILL ALSO BE CLINICS THATTHE INDEPENDENCE CENTER.MORE PECULIAR HIGH SCHOOL ANDTHE NORTH SIDE CHRISTIAN CHURCHIN WARRENSBURG FOR ALL THECLINICS YOU CAN REGISTER ONLINETHE STATE’S VACCINE NAVIGATOR.SITE, AND WE DO HAVE A LINK TOTHAT POSTED ON KMBC.COM.PEOPLE WHO ARE HOMEBOUND FACECHALLENGES WHEN IT COMES TOGETTING THE VACCINE, BUT THECENTRAL JACKSON COUNTY FIREPROTECTION DISTRICT IS BRINGINGSHOTS RIGHT TO THEIR DOOR.KMBC9’S EMILY HALLWICK WAS WITHA CREW AS THEY HEADED OUT TOHELP.FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T LEAVE HOMETO GET THE VACCINE THE VACCINEIS COMING TO THEM EMS CRUISINGJACKSON COUNTY ARE STEPPING UPTO HELP SOME OF THE AREAS MOSTVULNERABLE EMS TEAMS FROM THECENTRAL JACKSON COUNTY FIREPROTECTION DISTRICT ARE BRINGINGVACCINATIONS TO PEOPLE WHO AREHOMEBOUND.THEY’RE WORKING IN COOPERATIONWITH THE JACKSON COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND MID-AMERICAREGIONAL COUNCIL’S AGING ANDADULT SERVICES.ON FRIDAY, THEY VISITED FIVEPEOPLE AND AT THIS POINT AREPLANNING TO VACCINATE AROUND 100PEOPLE TOTAL IN THE AREAS OFBLUE SPRINGS, GRAIN VALLEY ANDLAKE TAPAWINGO.ALL WILL GET THE SINGLE-DOSEJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINEPROVIDED BY THE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SPECIFICALLY FOR THISPROGRAM THESE RESPONDERS SIGNEDUP TO PROTECT THE COMMUNITY ANDNOW THEY’RE GETTING TO DO IT INA UNIQUE WAY.WELL HISTORICALLY, YOU KNOW FIREEMS WE’RE SUPPOSED TO BEADVOCATES FOR A CONSTITUENTS INOUR COMMUNITY.SO ANY ABILITY TO HELP OUR MOSTVULNERABLE POPULATIONS OUT INOUR COMMUNITIES JUST GREATOPPORTUNITY FOR US TO SERVE MAKESURE THAT THEY’RE TAKING CARE OFTHE AREA AGENCY ON AGING SAYSMORE THAN 18 HOW ON THE MISSOURISIDE OF THIS STATE LINE HAVEDIFF ON THEIR LIST TO OFFER THEMTHE VACCINE THROUGH THIS PROGRAMREPORTING IN BLUE SPRINGS EMILYHALLWICK KMBC9 NEWS.IF YOU’RE HOMEBOUND OR ACAREGIVER FOR SOMEONE WHO IS ANDNEED HELP SIGNING UP FOR AVACCINE.YOU CAN CONTACT MARK’S HELPLINEAT 816-421-4980 JOHNSON.JOHNSON SAYS IT’S TESTING ITSINGLE-DOSE COVID-19 VACCINE INTEENS.THE COMPANY WILL START BY ADDING16 AND 17 YEAR OLDS TO ITS FACETO A TRIALS WHICH HAVE BEENGOING ON NOW SINCE SEPTEMBER ITWILL THEN ADD A LARGER GROUP OFYOUNGER TEENS.ONCE THAT DATA IS REVIEWED RIGHTNOW.THE TRIAL IS ENROLLINGPARTICIPANTS IN THE UK AND SPAINTHERE ARE PLANS THOUGH TO EXPANDTHE TRIAL TO THE US CANADA ANDTHE NETHERLANDS IF YOU LIVE INJOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE MAKING IT EASIERFOR YOU TO GET A VACCINATION.THEY’RE NOW EXPANDING HOURS NEXTWEEK.TO INCLUDE EVENINGS AND THEWEEKEND THE LENEXA VACCINATIONSITE WILL BE OPEN FROM 9 AM TO 7PM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY 9 AMTO 1 PM NEXT FRIDAY AND 8:30 AMTO 12:30 PM NEXT SATURDAY TO GETA SHOT.YOU DO NEED TO FILL OUT THEVACCINE INTEREST SURVEY ATJOECOGOV.ORG.IF YOU DO WANT TO SIGN UP FORTHE VACCINE GO TO KMBC.COM.WE’RE TRYING TO HELP YOUUNDERSTAND THE BEST OPTION FORYOU.CLICK THAT HOW TO GET A VACCINEOPTION TO FIND OUT HOW AND WHERETO SIGN UP AND THERE YOU CAN SEEWHERE TO SIGN UP IN DIFFERENTCOMMUNITIES AND AT DIFFERENTPHARMACIES