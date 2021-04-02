Shop Local Friday in Kasson

Social riders" facebook group.

The holidays aren't the only time of year to support small businesses.

With the weather warming up, april is a great time to hit your locally?

"* owned stores.

One community even designated today as 'shop local friday'.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall tells us where it's happening.

The past 13 months have been challenging for kasson businesses.

Many have been impacted by covid?

"*19.

To help them out, kasson chamber of commerce held its first shop local friday today.

The goal is to just get people excited and out and about shopping at our local businesses.

Several kasson businesses are taking part ?

"* like hardware hank and el patrown(pah?

"* trown), shoppers and diners can receieve deals and discounts.

Hardware hank owner greg kuball is foruntate covid?

"*19 didn't permanently close his business.

It goes to show our employees are family.

What we built here for the community we are here to support them, that will never change .

We've been through alot the last couple of years between the flooding, the hail, the covid and i think we have a really resilient business community and i think we just want to keep on growing and strengthening.

.

Shop local friday will only be happening today but the chamber of commerce is hoping to have it more in the future.

In kasson, jeremy quite a few kasson business are taking part in shop local friday ?

"* among them ?

"* hom federal savings bank