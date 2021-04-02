SQSPCA thrift store prepares to move

The shop is open until April 24.

The Susquehanna SPCA is preparing to move its thrift store, which benefits the shelter, at the end of the month.

Make the move to a brand new location.

In preparation.... the thrift store's current location has stopped accepting donations.... but it's still open to shoppers.

The store sells the donated items to make money for the animal shelter.

The executive director is trying to time it so the revenue keeps coming in...during the move...which will happen at the end of the month.

"every minute that we have to be closed impacts our ability t see revenue coming in through the thrift shop.

It is just less money that we have to go toward the animals."

The susquehanna spca says the last day the thrift shop will be open is april 24th.

A lunchtime surprise