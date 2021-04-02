Stations of the Cross in Utica

To celebrate the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, the Mohawk Valley Pax Christi group stood downtown in Oneida Square.

Friday.

Instead of the stations of the cross walk.... the group was stationed at oneida square for drivers to see.

They're praying for peace and unity... and an end to violence.

Jane domingue pax christie 5:18 we're commemorating the suffering and death of jesus on this good friday and we're here to remind ourselves and other that are here of the sufferings and problems that still exist in our society today 5:35 the group also prayed for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

They gave out masks to the homeless in oneida square... and a flower to symbolize hope.

Covid-19 upended most of last year,