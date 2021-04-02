Moderna Vaccinations available at local doctor’s office

If you’re interested in getting a Moderna Vaccination there’s a local doctor’s office giving them out to the general public.

Receiving a second shipment from the state.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj gives us a walk-through of what it takes to get a shot.

Adirondack internal medicine & pediatrics is providing free moderna vaccinations to the general public.

The doctor's office received a second shipment from the state.

Registered nurse asima kajtazovic is encouraging people to come out and get a shot.

Asima kajtazovic, adirondack internal medicine & pediatrics we are raising more awareness for people who are interested so we don't have to waste the vaccine.

The process starts at a computer.

Sot: asima kajtazovic in order to come here they do have to complete a survey form on-line.

After making an appointment you'll answer some questions.

Sot: asima kajtazovic in the past 2 weeks have you been vaccinated including the flu shot?

You're informed about possible side effects.

Sot: asima kajtazovic everyone is different.

You can experience side effects.

They should be minor, and usually not last.

Then asked a series of health related questions.

Sot: asima kajtazovic have you ever been treated with an antibody or plasma for covid-19 in the past 3 months?

Agree to the terms of the shot.

