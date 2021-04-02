Homebound individuals in four counties are receiving the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

So far Atrium Health Navicent has administered the vaccine to 10 homes, and have scheduled 30 more appointments.

A new partnership has formed between atrium health navicent and the georgia department of health, to help administer the johnson and johnson vaccine to people who are homebound.

Standup: a team of nurses is working rapidly to administer the johnson and johnson vaccine, which requires one dose.

Carol babcock (director for healthy communities) : "each bottle has five doses in it, but once we puncture that bottle we only have two hours to be able to get it to someone and administer that vaccine so it does some with some challenges."

According to carol babcock, the director for healthy communities for atrium health navicent, they're limited in the number of people they can vaccinate each day.

With just a two hour time frame, once a person is vaccinated they have to monitor them for fifteen minutes, before proceeding to the next home.

But so far, they have administered the vaccine to ten homes, and scheduled thirty more appointments.

Carol babcock (director for healthy communities) : "atrium health has really put a lot of effort in to making sure that we take care of all patients and so you know this was a good project for us when we realized that there were people that truly can't get to the vaccine."

Baldwin, bibb, monroe and peach counties are included in the partnership if you are homebound and want to schedule