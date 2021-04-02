How one local woman is using art and poetry to help keep spirits up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This past year has been tough on a lot of people.

And for the elderly... time away from friends and family can make it hard for some to keep their spirits up.

Chief photojournalist mike latta found a resident at silver birch in terre haute who's doing her part... all in hopes of brighting someone's day.

on every wall of lorraine vollnogle's apartment at silver birch you will see beautiful art work.

"i painted all these and i was amazed, people would come in and say whoaaa....(laughter)" but painting is not her only talent.

"this is full of poetry."

At the age of 95 lorraine has found another calling.

"i try to help everybody that lives here by passing out my poetry and i think god is expecting me to do that" first of all they are shocked that she wrote it and second of all they are touched by it.

It is pretty neat that you have somebody at this age that's writing.

She still has some poetry to pass it out to have other people enjoy it.

"this one is called reverance."

"so many folks i meet of late, are looking for the same.

A little bit of happiness to take away the pain."

In 2009 a book of larraine's poetry and art was published, called jumping lifes hurdles with palette and pen.

"what is a friend" "someone to lean on when the sand starts to sink."

"i love doing it and it just comes naturally," what comes naturally for lorraine is spreading a little happiness during tough times.

"for somebody to take the time out of a pandemic that we were going through at that time, to try to cheer everybody else up through that tough time meant a lot."

"the promise of a happy way was given with jesus birth."

In terre haute, mike latta, news 10.

