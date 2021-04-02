PARKE HERITAGE PREPS FOR BLACKHAWK

Is to win state.> as for the 2a state championship, in just their third year of existence the parke heritage wolves have made it to bankers life.

Parke heritage will have to climb a steep mountain to bring home their first state championship as they'll be taking on 2a top ranked fort wayne blackhawk christian.

The braves christian.

The braves were the 2019 class 1a state champions before being bumped up a class due to the ihsaa succes factor.

Lead by senior and future purdue boilermaker caleb furst, blackhawk is the presumptive favorites, but parke heritage coaches and players alike believe the braves haven't seen a defense as stout as the wolves.

<don't get me wrong, they're really good.

I've seen them a little bit throughout the course of the season.

Obviously, we're going to get to know them really well here in the next couple weeks but we haven't give up more than 42 in the tournament.

And so, you know, our hat's gonna get hung on the defensive end.

We know they've got some serious studs and things like that but we're gonna go to work, figure out how to guard them.

We get the game a certain way, i like our chances.

I think we can do it.

It'll be a very tough game because he's a big guy, he's good.

We just gotta do our defensive thing.

We might be able to hold them to a certain amount and that's what we need to do.

We just need to play some good d and try to make it as close of a game as possible and just