Gulf Coast Corvette Club host Easter Parade for Gulf Coast Pediatric Care Center
- - today the gulf coast corvette - club wanted to spread some- easter cheer by hosting a - easter parade for the children- at gulf - coast pediatric care center in- gulfport- children were excited to see th- fancy cars and even more- excited to see the easter bunny- and sparky the fire dog.
The- kids- received miniature corvettes, - easter eggs - filled with candy, and easter - baskets.- the gulf coast corvette club- was not able to host the parade- last year due to covid-19.
Tom- bocek, a member of the club,- tells news 25 he just loves to- see the kids happy.
- - "its our honor and our pleasure to do so this - is probably one of the most - heartwarming events because we- get to come in and- - - - gives hugs and put smiles on- faces.
They have had a little - bit of a tough time and we- want to help them out with a- smile" each member in the gulf coast - corvette club had to get a- covid vaccination before- participating in the