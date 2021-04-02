Gulf Coast Corvette Club host Easter Parade for Gulf Coast Pediatric Care Center

The Gulf Coast Corvette Club wanted to spread some Easter cheer by hosting an Easter parade for the children at the Gulf Coast Pediatric Care Center in Gulfport.

Society.

- - today the gulf coast corvette - club wanted to spread some- easter cheer by hosting a - easter parade for the children- at gulf - coast pediatric care center in- gulfport- children were excited to see th- fancy cars and even more- excited to see the easter bunny- and sparky the fire dog.

The- kids- received miniature corvettes, - easter eggs - filled with candy, and easter - baskets.- the gulf coast corvette club- was not able to host the parade- last year due to covid-19.

Tom- bocek, a member of the club,- tells news 25 he just loves to- see the kids happy.

- - "its our honor and our pleasure to do so this - is probably one of the most - heartwarming events because we- get to come in and- - - - gives hugs and put smiles on- faces.

They have had a little - bit of a tough time and we- want to help them out with a- smile" each member in the gulf coast - corvette club had to get a- covid vaccination before- participating in the