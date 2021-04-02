Mississippi Power offers tips to protect against scams surge

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped people from trying to scam others out of money.

Rest of the equity ...- covid pandemic has not stopped- - - - people from trying to scam- others out of money.- according to the ftc, there was- a huge surge in reports of- scams that started on social- media in 2020, including a- spike of these complaints at th- height of the pandemic...with - more than $117 million dollars- - - lost to social media scammers i- the first six months of 2020- mississippi power wants to plug- its customers in to - more helpful information to hel- them detect scams, from - phone calls demanding payments- - - - to social media phishing- attempts.

- here are a few tips the energy- company shares... - mississippi power will never- send an employee to - your home or business to collec- payment, nor will they- call or visit you and request - your personal or financial- information.- if an employee has a service- - related reason to visit they- will- always wear a mississippi power- uniform with a logo...arrive in- a - vehicle with the company logo - and present a photo i-d with a- mississippi power logo.

- - - - if you suspect you are being- targeted by a scam artist, call- your local police immediately,- as well as- mississippi power