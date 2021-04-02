Renovating Worship During A Pandemic

Joseph, joins KQ2's Jodie O'Brien to talk celebrating in person and online.

Easter Sunday is this weekend, and Lead Pastor of Renovation Church in St.

Joseph has had to renovate the way they do church.

Joining us tonight is kyle, lead pastor at renovation.

Thank you so much.

It's great to be here.

So this is usually one of the biggest holiday weekends for church goers.

This weekend there's trepidation on in-person services.

Tell me how you're handling it.

Yeah.

You know this has been a really difficult year.

But it created a lot more trust where it's already difficult.

You throw a pandemic into that, it gets more challenging.

Really we're just trying to be all things to all people.

They're still living in fear and we're trying to create an environment where everybody can come in and feel comfortable and have no distractions and worship.

We have sanitizing stations set up.

Really just doing whatever we can.

To make sure people can come in.

And i know this but a lot of people at home may now.

You can log on and watch your service online.

Yeah.

That's right.

One of the things we started doing during the pandemic is serve at home.

We started doing that after we began in-person services.

Tonight we have two services for good friday.

6 o'clock and 7:30.

We will be live streaming on our social media page and sunday morning we're having four services.

We will be able to live stream that continue o'clock service for anyone who wants to join in from the comfort of their home.

It's been six years since you started this new church.

It's strange to hear you say you have four services.

I know this last year, what do you contribute to your success?

You know really especially during the last year, we tried to stay the course god set us on.

One of the things that make the last year so unique for the church is that i think more people than ever are looking for hope.

There are a lot of people who are confused and scared.

And so they're trying to look for an answer somewhere.

That's really where the church has been able to step in and offer people some hope in a really, really shaky and dark world as well.

God has really used all of these things for his glory.

The scripture says that god takes what the enemy needs for evil and he can use it for good and we have certainly see him do that.

Kyle, thank you for being with us.

Relationships are so important and you do such a great job that.

Thank you.

All right.

We're going to take a