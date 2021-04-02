COPA To Release Bodycam Video Of Adam Toledo's Shooting Death By CPD Officer

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports the family is expected to see how 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death by Chicago police.
That bodycam video will also released to the public within the next 60 days.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports the family is expected to see how 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death by Chicago police.
That bodycam video will also released to the public within the next 60 days.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, shot to death by a CPD officer, will get to see bodycam video of..