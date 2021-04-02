Audit Finds Problems With State's Purchase Of COVID-19 Tests From South Korea

The Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits released an audit of Gov.
Larry Hogan's controversial purchase and replacement of COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration failed to follow state procurement regulations when it bought..