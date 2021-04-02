Patten Towers Help

Salvation Army is providing gift cards to displaced residents from the Patten Towers fire.

Salvation army is stepping in to help residents displaced from patten towers after a fire broke out last saturday.

The non-profit provided gift cards from both walmart and food city to people temporarily staying in east ridge hotels.

The giveaway is an effort to help those in need, have all the necessities during their stay away from home.

"they're very stressed but they're very grateful.

You can tell they're going through a very difficult situation but they're very happy that people are trying to help."

The salvation army says other agencies are working to provide transportation for residents in temporary housing.