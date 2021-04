Starr on National Guard response: This is how it's supposed to work

At least one US Capitol Police officer has died and another is injured after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building, the department’s acting chief told reporters during a press briefing roughly two hours after initial reports of the attack first surfaced.

Police and National Guardsmen responded swiftly as the situation unfolded, immediately moving to secure the Capitol as initial reports of violence began to emerge.