Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

[NFA] A motorist rammed a vehicle into U.S. Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not immediately appear to be terrorism-related.

ACTING CHIEF OF U.S. CAPITOL POLICE YOGANANDA PITTMAN: "It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries." A somber day in Washington, D.C.

On Friday, after another attack on the U.S. Capitol building, this time resulting in the death of 18-year Capitol police veteran William Evans.

Another officer was taken to a hospital due to injuries.

Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, described what happened after a motorist rammed a vehicle into Capitol police and crashed into a protective barrier.

"At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand.

Our officers then engaged that suspect.

He did not respond to verbal commands.

The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers, at which time U.S. Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect.

At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased." The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, named the suspect as Noah Green.

Officials have initially ruled out terrorism as a reason for the attack as they investigation begins.

The incident comes less than 3 months after January's insurrection rocked the nation's capital with scenes of the outmatched Capitol Police tussling against thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

With those memories fresh in mind, police sprung to action on Friday... and National Guard troops, on duty since the January attack, were quickly deployed - heavily armed and in riot gear.

Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday.

They were on recess for the Easter holiday.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken to hear an officer was killed, and he ordered the White House flags to be lowered to half-mast.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the same at the Capitol... in honor of the slain officer.