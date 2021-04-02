Hiding in xmas tree box 4.2.21

YOU COULD SAY CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY FOR DEPUTIES IN PERRY COUNTY SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT IN A HIT-AND-RUN ACCIDENT

Sizemore.png you could say christmas came early for deputies in perry county searching for a suspect in a hit- and-run accident.

Thurman sizemore.png &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; according to the perrry county sheriff's office..... a complaint at a home led them to 35- year-old thurman sizemore... who they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident on lost creek road.

Deputies say they found sizemore in the home... hiding in a christmas tree box.

Along with sizemore.... they say they also found packages of meth and approximately $2,400 in cash.

Ots image:left bill signing andy beshear.jpg a bill