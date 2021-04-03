My name is Maya Movie (2015)

My name is Maya Movie (2015) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a tragic event, Niki,a16 years old girl, decides to run away from home with her little 8 years old sister Alice.

The two take on a trip, discovering over a well known Rome a new city, full of very different characters: punks, street artists, go go dancers.

And among the difficulties with in this initiation trip, Niki and Alice's lives will change forever.

A film by Tommaso Agnese with Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Valeria Solarino, Carlotta Natoli