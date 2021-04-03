2 Dead After Man Rams Car into 2 U.S. Capitol Barricade

A veteran officer was killed when a man rammed a barricade at the U.S. Capitol Friday.
Skyler Henry reports from Washington D.C.
(4-2-21)
One US police officer was killed and another injured on April 02 after a vehicle rammed into one of the barriers surrounding the..
Watch VideoAn officer has died after an armed suspect ran a car into a checkpoint near the U.S. Senate side of the..