Saturday, April 3, 2021

Sneaky girl hilariously masks unhealthy meal and magically a salad appears

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:42s 0 shares 2 views
A brother asks her sister if she's eating her salad.

She quickly hides the slice of pizza she was eating under a bowl of salad and switches out her soda for a bottled water before he enters the kitchen.

She then resumes eating her pizza after he leaves.

The hilarious scene was filmed on March 20 in Atlanta, Georgia.

