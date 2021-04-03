Amundsen The Greatest Expedition Movie Clip

Amundsen The Greatest Expedition Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Roald Amundsen’s dream of reaching the North Pole haunts him throughout his life.

He is obsessed with the idea of discovering the last unchartered lands of the world.

While he wins the race against Robert Scott to becomes the first man ever to conquer the South Pole, Amundsen will sacrifice everything to be the first to explore the icy wastelands of the North Pole.

Directed by Espen Sandberg (Kon-Tiki, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) and starring Pål Sverre Hagen, Christian Rubeck and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), AMUNDSEN: THE GREATEST EXPEDITION is based on true events and written by Ravn Lanesskog with Kristian Strand Sinkerud, Espen Horn, John M.

Jacobsen as Producers.

Cast: Pål Sverre Hagen, Katherine Waterston, Christian Rubeck