WEB EXTRA: Capitol And White House Flags At Half Staff For Fallen Officer

American flags at the U.S. Capitol and the White House are flying at half-staff to honor USCP Officer William Evans.
Officer Evans died in an attack at the north barricade of the Capitol complex Friday (4/2).
A man drove into two officers and a barrier at the Capitol. One officer died and the suspect was shot.
Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman says one officer and a suspect are dead after an incident Friday (4/2).