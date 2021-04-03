Study finds new risk factors linked to increased risk of Covid-19 infection

As Covid-19 runs rampant across the world, a team of researchers have found associations between certain lifestyle factors and a person's risk of getting infected.

While it has already been established that those with Type II diabetes and a high body mass index (BMI) are at greater risk of experiencing hospitalizations and other severe complications related to Covid-19, they are also at greater risk of getting the symptomatic infection in the first place.

This is the finding of a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine that was published today in the journal PLoS ONE.

Using data from the UK Biobank of 500,000 British volunteers over age 40, the researchers examined health factors in those who tested positive for Covid-19 and compared them to those who tested negative.

They found that those who had positive Covid-19 test results were more likely to be obese or have Type II diabetes.

Those who tested negative were more likely to have high levels of "good" HDL cholesterol and be at a healthy weight with a normal body mass index (BMI).