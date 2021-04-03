James Charles Apologizes for Inappropriate Messages to Underage Minors

James Charles has been accused by multiple minors for soliciting lewd photos.
This new case is a 16 year old who shows how Charles acts when he gets caught.
Even cursing at and threatening the young boy.
He has now apologized for the entirety.
James Charles is owning up to his mistakes. On Thursday, April 1, the YouTube star released a new video that addressed his recent..