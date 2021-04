MacGyver S05E13 Barn Find + Engine Oil + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer

MacGyver 5x13 "Barn Find + Engine Oil + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer" Season 5 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - While Mac and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime boss-in-hiding, Mac must lean on Desi when he discovers that he losing the ability to control his hands.

Also, Mac and Desi move in together and Riley reveals the truth about her secret team of hackers to Russ, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 9th on CBS.