Group claims to have enough signatures to try and overturn Mesa's discrimination ordinance

While the ordinance didn’t happen overnight, an attempt to throw it out may have.

On Friday The Center for Arizona Policy said it collected more than 11,000 signature to call for a referendum on the ordinance.

The Center for Arizona Policy said the ordinance contains broad and vague language that does not provide fair notice of the legal requirements.

As a result, citizens might eventually be accused of violating the ordinance, and fined up to $2,500, for activities such as the following: