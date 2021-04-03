South Mississippi Music Festival debuts next week at the Harrison County Fairgrounds

In one-week, musical headliners will hit the stage at the Harrison County Fairgrounds as part of a brand-new festival.

- in one week, musical headliners- will hit the stage at - the harrison county fairgrounds- as part of a brand- new festival.

- the south mississippi music - festival is set to run from - april - 8th through the 10th at the - harrison county fairgrounds.- musical acts throughout the - event include 'choppa style', - 'chase tyler,' and 'juvenile' - among others.

- organizers say r-v slots will b- available for the three-day - event,- as well as horse racing events- - - - and fair rides for everyone to- enjoy.- - "we can't wait to host a party for everyone- here in the community, because- we know covid has knocked - parties, you- know, out."

Necaise says he hopes to expand- the event even more