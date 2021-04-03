Special parade for one autistic kid in Okolona

The Ford family hosted a parade for Legend King, to celebrate World Autism Awareness day.

Special on this national autism awareness day.

Wtva's taylor tucker was in okolona to share the moment with the family.

Aslive: today is world autism day but it is also a day that legend will never forget.

Nat sound the ford family is a close family.

A family that not only wants to raise awarness about autism but wants to show love to their autistic family member, legend ford.

Legend's mom said days like today, shows her how blessed legend is.

Sot: "legend was a 24 weeker, he was blessed.

1 pound and 7 ounces, and he's still here.

He has epilepsy and everything else but he still has alot of love for the world."

Darshella shelton - legend's mom today friends and family hosted a parade for legend to celebrate national autism awarness day while also showering legend with love and gifts.

Some even decorating their cars in multicolor puzzle pieces which reflects the complexity of the autism spectrum.

Sot: "we're all here for legend, this is what this day is about."

The parade was a last-minute idea -- still, legend's family pulled through to support him.

Sot: "everyone has a lot of love for this little boy.

This little boy has been through so much and he still has a long way to go but his mother and his grandmother, his auntie and his family, everyone pulls together to support him regardless of if we are blood or not."

Laporshia ragin - ford family the family assured me that although this is the first time they've hosted a parade for legend, it wont be the last.

Sot: "this is the beginning of something we are going to continue, this is the first annual legend ford autism parade."

Laporshia ragin as for legends mom.... sot: "we just want the world to know that it's okay to be different."

