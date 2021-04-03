Mega Millions April 2, 2021

What's up america.

I'm john crow is friday april second in tonight's mega millions jackpot is an estimated a new ties 168 million dollars doing that jackpot you must match these 5 white plus that gold mega ball now let's see if it can make you a millionaire tonight.

First winning number tonight is 42 that's followed by 53 up next we have 48 that's followed by a 10 and your final white ball number for this friday evening is 62 now for the mega ball number that is 19.

Again tonight when the numbers are 4253 4810 62 in the