Health professionals advise to be cautious during the Easter holiday

County are expressing their concerns over the easter holiday.

I talked with a local doctor who expressed those concerns as well as a local church who shared what their plans will be during its easter celebration and moving forward.

With easter day just around the corner public health officials are urging churches to keep their covid-19 restrictions in place.

"connecting with each other is part of that celebration but it also contributes to risk.

So i hope churches don't step away from the protective measures that they've been expecting of their congregation members at this point."-dr. bein river city church is a large congregation.

Pastor robby bradford says they plan on keeping their in- person guidelines in place for now.

"every other row has been shut down.

We ask people who are in the same household to sit together but not with others.

And people who are not in the same household are at least three seats apart."-past bradford.

River city also isn't hosting an easter egg hunt.

Instead every child that attends service will get a special gift on easter day.

However, moving forward the church is looking at lifting their guidelines..

As covid-19 restrictions expire on april 6th.

"we've just done the best to comply with what the county and state are asking of us.

I'm sure we don't have the most strict protocol but the protocols we have had in place we are going to begin to discuss how to lift those."- pastor bradford last year during easter, church services weren't in person.

They were virtual, but that isn't the case this year.

Which gives health officials concern.

"last year at this time i think there was a lot of fear so i think people were more motivated to sort of hunker down because we didn't understand as much as we know now."

But now with the cdc saying people who are fully vaccinated can gather inside or outside without masks..

Including with unvaccinated people who aren't at high- risk..

Dr. bien says..

We could see a spike in cases.

"though we've got vaccines and more are on the horizon we've got multiple germs of sars covid 2."-dr. bien.

River city church didn't say when they plan on lifting their restrictions.

As for requiring masks, they say they will tell people to make decisions based on their own comfort.

