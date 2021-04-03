USF Softball drops doubleheader to No. 6 Marian

6 Marian University Knights (23-7; 12-2 Crossroads) in a doubleheader at Westendorf Field, and dropped both games by scores of 6-0 and 4-0.

Sticking on the little diamond... saint francis at home for two this afternoon hosting sixth ranked marian... game one... knights up just one when we pick it up in the fourth... two on for emma maple... she paints the foul line in right... raegan hiatt and sierra norman score... caps a three run inning... marian up three...take you to the sixth... knights adding some insurance... abbi wirey with the seeing eye single in to center... brings home lanie horen... that's another three run frame..

Marian up six... same score..

Bottom seven..

Cougs trying to rally... busco grad abby erwin singles to center... puts two on with one out...but the rally would be short lived... sydney wilson gets the ground out to end the game...knights take game one 6-0... they'd take game