Saturday, April 3, 2021

Bridgewater fire

fire at a home in bridgewater on donely road

Road.

Calls came in just before 9... we are learning that the home owner suffered burns to his hand and feet...and was taken to the hospital...our crew on scene says the home owner told firefighters that the fire started from a kerosene heater... crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes or so...they are still on scene putting out hotspots... the home appears to be completely destroyed.

