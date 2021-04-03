MLB All-Star Game yanked from Georgia over voting law

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescinded its decision to have Atlanta host this summer's All-Star Game.

The 41nbc news at eleven good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 11: georgia will no longer host major league baseball's 20-21 all star game.

This is the latest fallout from the state's new election law.

Critics of the law say it will disenfranchise many georgia voters.

The commissioner of baseball says he made the decision after extensive discussions regarding voting rights, and felt this was the quote "best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

Cobb county chairwoman lisa cupid said she was certainly disappointed with the decision, but understood it.

"we have a lot of people who will be impacted by this.

As much as we were buoyed by the decision that was made to come here, we were deflated in a sense when we learned they were going to make a decision otherwise.

Our economy here in georgia and in cobb county depends on travel and tourism.

It depends on retail and these certainly would have uplifted should they chosen to stay here.

C1 3 b13 and recognizing we are in a pandemic this would have given us a lift out of that."

The law is already facing legal challenges, but proponents of the bill, including governor brian kemp, suggests the bill actually expands voting options in some ways.

And speaking of governor kemp, he issued a statement in response to m-l-b's decision, saying in part, quote: "today, major league baseball caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies.

Georgians - and all americans - should fully understand what the mlb's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included.

If the left doesn't agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter.

This attack on our state is the direct result of repeated lies from joe biden and stacey abrams about a bill that expands access to the ballot box and ensures the integrity of our elections."

U-s representative buddy carter also not pleased with the decision today saying quote: "the mlb is absolutely pathetic.

The organization has completely caved to the lies of the left and america's pastime has now become a political tool for the liberal mob.

Georgia will be losing potentially hundreds of millions of dollars because democrats, including the president of the united states, have been spreading lies about georgia's election integrity act."

Senator raphael warnock understands the decision saying quote: "businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and i respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law.

It is not the people of georgia or the workers of georgia who crafted this law, it is politicians seeking to retain power at the expense of georgians' voices."

Stacy abrams also understanding the decision saying quote: like many georgians, i am disappointed the mlb is relocating the all-star game; however,