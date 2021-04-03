Keeneland open 4.2.21

ON A NORMAL, BEAUTIFUL, SUNNY SPRING DAY LIKE TODAY...YOU'D SEE HUGE ATTENDANCE AT THE OPENING DAY OF KEENELAND'S SPRING MEET...THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE IN THE STANDS.

A normal, beautiful, sunny spring day like today...you'd see huge attendance at the opening day of keeneland's spring meet...thousands of people in the stands.

Today...it was hundreds...but that's a victory...after two pandemic meets without spectators.

Abc 36's danielle saitta takes you to the track.

#### su: "if you want to know what excitement sounds like it's here at keeneland.

Take a look at this view.

Lots of people who came out here say they could not wait to come back to place their bets and indulge in one of the grandest events of the year" alio's got it thats me!

Woo race-goers placed their bets and dressed up for opening daylong awaited for lots of people who had to miss it last year.

I think its a jewel of kentucky and it's a tradition to make people who are natives here in accordance with covid protocols people sat in chairs in the stands and kept their masks on while enjoying the races.

Some even getting an up close encounter with some of the horses.

Hundreds came out here today with family and friends some saying the event made them feel like life is returning to normal.

Jeff: "it seems like theres a lot less people here today and obviously wearing a mask and everything and things like that with your group but it's worth it it's worth it to be here" su: races will take place here wednesday through sunday until april 23rd....with the exeption of this sunday...no racing because of easter.

At keeneland, danielle saitta abc 36 news.

#####