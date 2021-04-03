OUI bank account 4.2.21

The kentucky office of unemployment insurance, is suspending bank account changes.

According to the department...there have been reports of unauthorized changes to bank accounts on file with the agency.

In order to protect against fraud, people on unemployment will not be able to make changes to their bank account information.

The unemployement office..

Says everyone receiving direct deposits from the departemnt..

Should log into their account immediately and check their payment method on file.

If it appears incorrect, you should opt to receive paper check payments.

The state says..

Everyone who files for unemployement after today, will receive paper check payments.