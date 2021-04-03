Community helps plumber after tools were stolen

When his tools were stolen, he almost thought about retiring right then -- but his son started a GoFundMe campaign that raised $2,400 in just 24 hours, and Weber was surprised with brand new tools.

In all my days thatI had people that would stepup to the plate like that.

