High School Sports Rally: What Is Gentry Academy

It's actually been in existence starting as a middle school in 2014.
But now both programs are members of the Minnesota State High School League, and that changes the profile, Mike Max reports (2:31).
High School Sports Rally - April 2, 2021
It's actually been in existence starting as a middle school in 2014.
But now both programs are members of the Minnesota State High School League, and that changes the profile, Mike Max reports (2:31).
High School Sports Rally - April 2, 2021
Derek Reuben has seen much in his 51 years, Mike Max reports (3:47). WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 23, 2021
Roseville's Girls' basketball season came to an end this week, Norman Seawright III reports (1:17). WCCO 4 News At 10 - March 27,..