Dodge County advances to state championship

The Wildcats defeated Little Falls in the state semifinal, 4-1.

?

"* the dode county wildcats keep making history.

They played little falls in the class a semifinal this afternoon.

The wildcats trailed one?

"* nothing after te first period ?

"* but charlie blaisedell ignited the wilcats, tying the game in the second period.

Then ?

"* brody lamb took charge with another hat trick, he has scored nine goals throughout the tournament ?

"* helping the wildcats to a four to one victory.

I had a chance to speak with him and kasson?

"* mantorville's athletic director after the game.xxx we all dreamed of going to the state championship and playing in the state tournament.

It's kind of surreal but it's a dream come true.

It's been incredible.

You know they had a great year last year you know they just steadily progressed and me being a novice hockey person it's just so much fun to watch them grow.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

Wildcats will play