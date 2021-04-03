4-2-21 SPORTS EXPRESS: Elmira outlasts Utica in 3 OT UCHC Tournament semifinal; Colgate's Jordan Bur

Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, April 2, 2021.

Burns about his decision to declare for the n-b- a draft.

Is the first weekend in april, and we are still enjoying our local winter sports seasons.

Tonight utica college men's hockey hosted elmira in the u-c-h-c quarterfinals the pioneers looking to earn it's sixth consecutive spot in the conference title game.

And are those fans i see?

For the first time this season fans were back in the building.

About 400 of them filled the socially-distant seats.

I truly missed the cheering and heckling..

You got to love it -- this was a battle from the start.

U-c with an opportunity here on a power play, and chris janzen makes the save for elmira.

-- spencer it wouldn't be until just under the 15 minute mark in the first, that the soaring eagles would soar down the ice - 2-on-1 - chance gordon to jared smith -- back to gordon who puts it right passed the left arm of sean dickson.

Elmira takes a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

-- chelsea just over six minutes into the second period, brandon osmundson fires away from mid- ice, follows the puck behind the cage, forces a turnover, brett everson gets ahold of it and sends it to the back of the net.

The fans are loving it, you can hear the cheers again.

U-c ties it at 1-all.

Guess what - the fans got their money's worth.

We've seen two overtime period... (((score))) ...we're about to get a third.

This game is heading into triple overtime...the sixth period.

And we're still deadlocked at one a-piece.

Winner takes on stevenson in the final.

Spencer boys hoops action - herkimer visiting little falls.

Magicians coach mark blask - aka mr. mayor of little falls - coaching against his son jackson for the final time.

--- late second - herkimer in control but the mounties with some good defense here.

Zackery mckoy - with the strip - he takes it down the other way going coast-to-coast for the lay-up.

Great effort - but little falls in a 19-point hole.

--- chelsea with a minute left - off a steal of his own.

Jordan foote - challenging mckoy - gets the better of this one as it circles the drain and drops.

44-24 at the break.

--- spencer third quarter - with dad watching from the sidelines - jack blask - off the inbound banks it in on senior night.

What do you think of that pops?

--- chelsea i'm sure he's happy for his son - but also with his team.

Takeaway magicians - kyle annutto - ahead to foote.

He draws contact and gets it to go.

Acrobatic and-one for jordan.

He's been doing that all year.

--- spencer little falls trailing by 23 - but still scrapping.

Mckoy with the drive - splits the 'd' - able to hook it off the low glass.

Nine points tonight for the senior.

--- chelsea mounties go to the press late in the frame - herkimer works through it.

Andre mcnair dishes to braden alexander.

magicians took control of this one early and maintained it throughout - winning 68-42.

Spencer at herkimer elementary - same two schools going at it on the girls side.

First of two back-to-back meetings between the magicians and mounties.

--- third quarter of this one - herkimer up four.

Mounties working it inside - shayna straney strong in the paint...puts it in.

11 points for straney in this one.

--- chelsea in the fourth - magicians trying to hang on to their lead.

Charity dygert finds a cutting marion leskovar off the inbound.

That's a good look.

Herkimer by three.

--- spencer midway through the final frame - mounties trailing by two.

Big play from alexis kress.

Intercepts the pass - and then plants and drills a long three.

That gives little falls a 34-33 lead.

--- chelsea after a 9-0 mounties run - herkimer playing catch-up now late.

Takeaway ava lanaux - ahead to taylor smith - count it and the foul.

Three-point play brings herk within three.

--- spencer with 16 seconds left - magicians trail by two - they have possession.

Alexis kress - leaps into the passing lane.

herkimer forced to foul - little falls is able to hang on and take a nail-biter 40-38.

We hear form senior hooper jordan burns on his decision to take a shot at the pros and declare for the n-b-a draft.

the latest from the m-l-b - and its decision to pull the all-star game from atlanta.

Raiders head coach matt langel calls it a story book career

The patriot league player of the year is ready to potentially live out his childhood dream of playing in the big leagues.

Earlier this week, burns announced on social media that he is entering the 2021 n-b-a draft and has signed with roger montgomery and the montgomery sports group.

-- this season the san antonio texas native led colgate in scoring, steals, and assists becoming the program's all- time leading scorer.

-- spencer there's no doubt that his career in hamilton will go down as one of the greats.

-- following the raiders patriot league title win in march - the second in three seasons - burns said that he was grateful for coach langel taking a chance on him and hopes that n-b-a scouts do the same.

Jordan burns: i think all i need is an opportunity to show people what i can do, how hard i'm willing to work, the leadership traits that i'm willing to bring to the table i think having one opportunity.

That's all you need.

You can only go to one team, you can only play for one team so all i need is one guy.

If i can get somebody to believe in me then i think they'll reap the benefits of that.

Chelsea well we hope that one team is up here in new york, texas has an extra team fighting in this jordan burns battle though.

We wish him all the best in his draft process.

Shooting 50% from 3 - from off of the bench.

-- something tells me that we should expect that he'll be a starter next year.

