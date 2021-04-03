It was case of 'car breaking down and offered help': Assam BJP in-charge

After an EVM and EC officials were spotted in BJP candidate's car, it steered controversy followed by series of allegations.

BJP in-charge in Assam, Baijayant Panda said that whenever Congress sees its defeat, they make such allegations.

"It was case of car breaking down and offered help, there was no political intent behind it," said Baijayant Panda.

"I urge people to read the report released by Election Commission.

Perhaps there were some protocols that were not followed, result of which EC has taken punitive action on officials and ordered re-polls in that booth," added Panda.