With no fear of COVID, BJP leader along with locals celebrate 'Rang Panchami'

The COVID-19 cases are surging in the country and Madhya Pradesh is one of the states with highest coronavirus cases.

However, locals seemed to have no fear of coronavirus in MP's Damoh.

With no mask, no social distancing, people were seen celebrating 'Rang Panchami'.

They were seen dancing and playing with colours without following COVID precautionary norms. BJP leader Pradyuman Singh Lodhi was also seen celebrating 'Rang Panchami' along with locals.