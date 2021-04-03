California to Allow for Indoor Gatherings, Concerts April 15

California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15 as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus nears a record low.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(4-2-21)
