Cemetery, graveyards run out of space due to surge in COVID deaths in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Amid surge in COVID cases, death toll has increased in Chhattisgarh.

Due to which, cemetery and graveyards ran out of space in Durg.

However, administration is trying to allot more places for last rites.

Collector of the district, Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said, "Earlier, cremation was being held at two places.

With rising deaths in last two days, many bodies have been brought to cremation centres.

We're trying to arrange 2-3 places for it." There are currently more than 28,000 active COVID cases in Chhattisgarh and so far, more than 4,000 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state.