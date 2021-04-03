Positive COVID results cancel Orland football game, coaches and players wish things were handled dif

Players and coaches say they were tested multiple times, but the games were still cancelled.

Two Orland High football players, one in JV and one in Varsity, tested positive for the virus last Friday.

New tonight -- two friday night football games have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Orland high school announced both j-v and varsity games were cancelled after one player from each team tested positive for the virus -- and anderson high school said their game is cancelled tonight because of covid protocols action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live at the chico high where there is a game going on there -- but how do players that aren't playing feel?

They feel frustrated that a game was taken from their already shortened season.

Right behind me chico high just faced off against corning high for their first game of the football season.

But -- for orland and anderson -- the lights never came on.

"to have just five games we just want to put everything out there, and we want to be out there every friday night."

But for alfredo valesquez and the entire orland football team -- this friday night did not go like they hoped after two players tested positive for covid-19.

"at first we didn't know if we were gonna have a season but throughout they're still encouraging us to workout get on the field."

Is it frustrating at this point?

Are you guys angry about it?

What's going through the team's mind, through your mind?

"it's definitely frustrating especially i know our coach is very frustrated too because like they've been doing so much."

"in disbelief.

Obviously we were all very frustrated."

Glenn county public health department recommended that all 40 players on j-v and varsity quarantined for 10 days.

That means the bleachers and the football field will be empty tonight.

And the practice facilities here at orland high were empty all week.

State guidelines say if a player tests positive for the virus -- they must isolate for 10 days -- close contacts must follow rules as well.

But coach valezquez says the players and himself were tested multiple times -- even once right after the positive results last friday "get the whole team, the whole varsity team -- we're all going to do rapid tests.

We all get in there including coaches and we all come back negative, and we get on the bus and we go play."

Coach v says the players and coaches were then tested again on tuesday -- and still all negative.

"we have rapid tests for a reason, that's why we;re even playing."

And still -- the game was cancelled after the orland school district decided to take on the county public health's recommendation.

"i've been playing since i was in 3rd grade about.

So to be able to not get all the games we were given, it's definitely heartbreaking."

I reached out to the orland superintendent -- and to the glenn county department of public health for comment on the cancelled games -- they did not return our calls live in chico, esteban reynoso action news now